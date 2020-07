Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice three bedroom home, with hard surface flooring. Additional parking space for boat, trailer , RV or extra cars.

Includes nice size storage shed, completely enclosed patio . Not accepting pet or housing vouchers. Close to major roads and highways. Near by retails, grocery stores and schools. Tenant move out on the first of June. Extend garage offers half bath.