Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great opportunity for a 3-2-2 with large family room that includes brick fireplace, split master bedroom arrangement, master bath features step up jet tub, plenty of room in the back yard, Birdville schools, great location with easy travel to parks, schools, shopping, and work. Pets considered with owner approval. Tenant to verify schools and square footage.



NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT