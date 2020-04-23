All apartments in Watauga
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:15 PM

6820 Bernadine Drive

6820 Bernadine Street · No Longer Available
Location

6820 Bernadine Street, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click Virtual Tour to see a video of this home.
Perfectly located in quiet and peaceful Watauga. The largest single story floorplan in the neighborhood with a split bedroom floor plan, soaring ceilings, and even a flex room up front to fit your needs. This home has been beautifully updated throughout offering upgraded carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the living room, and tile in kitchen and baths. Refrigerator will stay for tenant and a brand new washer and dryer is available if needed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Bernadine Drive have any available units?
6820 Bernadine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6820 Bernadine Drive have?
Some of 6820 Bernadine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Bernadine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Bernadine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Bernadine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6820 Bernadine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6820 Bernadine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6820 Bernadine Drive offers parking.
Does 6820 Bernadine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6820 Bernadine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Bernadine Drive have a pool?
No, 6820 Bernadine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6820 Bernadine Drive have accessible units?
No, 6820 Bernadine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Bernadine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 Bernadine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6820 Bernadine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6820 Bernadine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

