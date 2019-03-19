6637 Whitley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Newly updated 3-2-2 in Watauga. Near highways I820 & I35W & 377. Great school district. Walking distance to elementary & junior high with bus service at nearby intersection for high school. Close to public library & park with jogging trails, playground & a pond. Great neighborhood. Nearby restaurants, markets and shopping centers. Brand New Roof. New paint throughout. New upgraded Frieze' carpet in bedrooms, marble vanities, new dishwasher, updated light fixtures. Central vacuum system for those with allergies, new ceiling fans and plumbing fixtures including all hardware. Luxury Vinyl tile. Security system and outdoor cameras included with rental.