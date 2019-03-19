All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6637 Whitley Road

6637 Whitley Road · No Longer Available
Location

6637 Whitley Road, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Newly updated 3-2-2 in Watauga. Near highways I820 & I35W & 377. Great school district. Walking distance to elementary & junior high with bus service at nearby intersection for high school. Close to public library & park with jogging trails, playground & a pond. Great neighborhood. Nearby restaurants, markets and shopping centers. Brand New Roof. New paint throughout. New upgraded Frieze' carpet in bedrooms, marble vanities, new dishwasher, updated light fixtures. Central vacuum system for those with allergies, new ceiling fans and plumbing fixtures including all hardware. Luxury Vinyl tile. Security system and outdoor cameras included with rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 Whitley Road have any available units?
6637 Whitley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6637 Whitley Road have?
Some of 6637 Whitley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 Whitley Road currently offering any rent specials?
6637 Whitley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 Whitley Road pet-friendly?
No, 6637 Whitley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6637 Whitley Road offer parking?
Yes, 6637 Whitley Road offers parking.
Does 6637 Whitley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 Whitley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 Whitley Road have a pool?
No, 6637 Whitley Road does not have a pool.
Does 6637 Whitley Road have accessible units?
No, 6637 Whitley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 Whitley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6637 Whitley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6637 Whitley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6637 Whitley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

