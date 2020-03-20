6625 Emily Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You Dont Want To Miss This Updated 3 Bedroom House, Wood Laminate Floors Upon Entering The House, Spacious Open Living Area, Crown Molding, Chair Railing, Kitchen Is Open To Breakfast Area And Has Breakfast Bar, Large Master Bedroom With Chair Railing, Updated Stand Alone Vanity In Master Bath, Tile Floor, Shower, Secondary Bedrooms With Decorative Arched Windows, Extended Open Patio, Storage Building, Covered Porch.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.