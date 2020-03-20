All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:29 PM

6625 Emily Drive

6625 Emily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6625 Emily Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

You Dont Want To Miss This Updated 3 Bedroom House, Wood Laminate Floors Upon Entering The House, Spacious Open Living Area, Crown Molding, Chair Railing, Kitchen Is Open To Breakfast Area And Has Breakfast Bar, Large Master Bedroom With Chair Railing, Updated Stand Alone Vanity In Master Bath, Tile Floor, Shower, Secondary Bedrooms With Decorative Arched Windows, Extended Open Patio, Storage Building, Covered Porch.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Emily Drive have any available units?
6625 Emily Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6625 Emily Drive have?
Some of 6625 Emily Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Emily Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Emily Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Emily Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6625 Emily Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6625 Emily Drive offer parking?
No, 6625 Emily Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6625 Emily Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 Emily Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Emily Drive have a pool?
No, 6625 Emily Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6625 Emily Drive have accessible units?
No, 6625 Emily Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Emily Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6625 Emily Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6625 Emily Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6625 Emily Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

