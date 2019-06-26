All apartments in Watauga
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:03 PM

6620 Emily Drive

6620 Emily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6620 Emily Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
game room
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE & WILL NOT LAST LONG! This single story home has charm with large living room open to the dining room and NEW kitchen with gas stove. There are 3 nice size bedrooms, including one with attached bath. Also the 4th bedroom could be a game room or flex space, its huge with a giant walk it closet. The utility room has full size washer dryer connections and plenty of extra storage space.It stands out from the rest. This home has been renovated from top to bottom including bathrooms, kitchen, floors, roof, windows, and appliances. This home has a large driveway and a big shop in the backyard. Property is in a well established neighborhood on a lovely treed lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 Emily Drive have any available units?
6620 Emily Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6620 Emily Drive have?
Some of 6620 Emily Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 Emily Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Emily Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Emily Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6620 Emily Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6620 Emily Drive offer parking?
No, 6620 Emily Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6620 Emily Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Emily Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Emily Drive have a pool?
No, 6620 Emily Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6620 Emily Drive have accessible units?
No, 6620 Emily Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Emily Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6620 Emily Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 Emily Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 Emily Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

