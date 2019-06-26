6620 Emily Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities game room

MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE & WILL NOT LAST LONG! This single story home has charm with large living room open to the dining room and NEW kitchen with gas stove. There are 3 nice size bedrooms, including one with attached bath. Also the 4th bedroom could be a game room or flex space, its huge with a giant walk it closet. The utility room has full size washer dryer connections and plenty of extra storage space.It stands out from the rest. This home has been renovated from top to bottom including bathrooms, kitchen, floors, roof, windows, and appliances. This home has a large driveway and a big shop in the backyard. Property is in a well established neighborhood on a lovely treed lot.