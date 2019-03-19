All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6617 Wooddale Drive

6617 Wooddale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6617 Wooddale Dr, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great 3 bedroom house with a large family area and a large back yard great for entertaining. This home has a lot of upgrades with hard wood floors thru out the house, and is very well taken care of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Wooddale Drive have any available units?
6617 Wooddale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6617 Wooddale Drive have?
Some of 6617 Wooddale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Wooddale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Wooddale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Wooddale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6617 Wooddale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6617 Wooddale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6617 Wooddale Drive offers parking.
Does 6617 Wooddale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 Wooddale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Wooddale Drive have a pool?
No, 6617 Wooddale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Wooddale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6617 Wooddale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Wooddale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6617 Wooddale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 Wooddale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6617 Wooddale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

