This is a great 3 bedroom house with a large family area and a large back yard great for entertaining. This home has a lot of upgrades with hard wood floors thru out the house, and is very well taken care of.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6617 Wooddale Drive have any available units?
6617 Wooddale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6617 Wooddale Drive have?
Some of 6617 Wooddale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Wooddale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Wooddale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.