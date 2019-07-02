All apartments in Watauga
6609 Nola Drive

6609 Nola Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
Charming 1 bedroom home on a huge lot with mature trees. Home features recently installed laminate flooring, fresh paint, and updated fixtures. Kitchen features black and stainless appliances and lots of counter and storage space, side by side fridge is included. Master features an attached bathroom with an updated shower and a spacious closet with built in shelving. Backyard features a spacious covered patio and a huge yard that's great for entertaining. Just minutes from major highways and a short commute to DFW Airport and Downtown Fort Worth. Near dining, shopping and entertainment. Walking distance to desirable schools, including North Ridge Middle and Foster Village Elementary.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

