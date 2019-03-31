6565 Westridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very clean 4 bedroom home has been updated including both bathrooms with custom tile, all floors, interior and exterior paint, master bedroom and huge closet. Family room with wood burning firepladce, vaulted, beamed ceilings opens to kitchen with custom cabinetry, lots of room for storage, and stainless steel range oven and dishwasher. Master suite is private oasis with oversized shower and roomy closet! The backyard is made for entertaining with an open patio that runs the length of the home. Large shed for extra storage. Separate laundry room with built in cabinets, full size connections. Insulated garage door. **SMOKING PERMITTED OUTSIDE ONLY**