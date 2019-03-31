All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6565 Westridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6565 Westridge Drive
Last updated March 31 2019 at 8:39 AM

6565 Westridge Drive

6565 Westridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6565 Westridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very clean 4 bedroom home has been updated including both bathrooms with custom tile, all floors, interior and exterior paint, master bedroom and huge closet. Family room with wood burning firepladce, vaulted, beamed ceilings opens to kitchen with custom cabinetry, lots of room for storage, and stainless steel range oven and dishwasher. Master suite is private oasis with oversized shower and roomy closet! The backyard is made for entertaining with an open patio that runs the length of the home. Large shed for extra storage. Separate laundry room with built in cabinets, full size connections. Insulated garage door. **SMOKING PERMITTED OUTSIDE ONLY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6565 Westridge Drive have any available units?
6565 Westridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6565 Westridge Drive have?
Some of 6565 Westridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6565 Westridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6565 Westridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 Westridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6565 Westridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6565 Westridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6565 Westridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6565 Westridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6565 Westridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 Westridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6565 Westridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6565 Westridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6565 Westridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 Westridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6565 Westridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6565 Westridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6565 Westridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District