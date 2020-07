Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom home in established neighborhood with garage conversion that could be used as 4th bedroom or 2nd living. New carpet will be installed in all bedrooms and bonus room. Located near I35, 820, schools, shopping, and dining. Property can be made available in a week or so.