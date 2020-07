Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded single story house in Birdville ISD - Nice single story house in Birdville ISD. Upgrades including vinyl plank flooring in living area, new carpet in bedrooms and newer paint. Cabinets refinished. Covered back patio and fenced back yard. Mature trees and large back yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE3363013)