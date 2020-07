Amenities

Cozy home in Keller ISD. Spacious living area with brick wood burning fireplace. Bay windowed breakfast area is open to the kitchen which comes equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and stove. All bedrooms offer walk-in closets. Two car garage. Covered patio and large fenced backyard. Outdoor shed for additional storage. Located close to shopping, dining, and within walking distance of Foster Village Park. Must See!