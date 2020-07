Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Cute Home for Rent in Watauga - This three bedroom, two bath home has recent updates with a brick fireplace. Laminate flooring,ceramic tile tub enclosures in both baths, ceramic tile floors in kitchen and baths. New AC unit. Perfect home to start off the holiday season.



(RLNE4606598)