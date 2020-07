Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Updated Home in the Heart of the DFW area! Non Smoking home with new flooring in all the light bright bedrooms, fresh new light grey paint through out interior and new paint on the exterior. Beautiful new granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. This home also has a large fenced backyard. Excellent location close to parks, highways, and entertainment.