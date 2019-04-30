All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6469 Fairview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6469 Fairview Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:36 PM

6469 Fairview Drive

6469 Fairview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6469 Fairview Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3-2-2 in Watauga, desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, architectural details, beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, lovely flooring, spacious rooms, large backyard and so much more! Bright 19x16 family room has high ceilings, laminate floors and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Adjacent is the dining room and fabulous kitchen with pretty cabinetry, upgraded fixtures and wrap around breakfast bar. Nice master suite has his-and-hers closets, dual sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Cute secondary bedroom has bay windows and nice colors, charming bath has wainscoting and furniture style vanity, expansive backyard with rooms to run, sprinkler system and more. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6469 Fairview Drive have any available units?
6469 Fairview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6469 Fairview Drive have?
Some of 6469 Fairview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6469 Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6469 Fairview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6469 Fairview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6469 Fairview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6469 Fairview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6469 Fairview Drive offers parking.
Does 6469 Fairview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6469 Fairview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6469 Fairview Drive have a pool?
No, 6469 Fairview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6469 Fairview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6469 Fairview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6469 Fairview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6469 Fairview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6469 Fairview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6469 Fairview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District