6469 Fairview Drive

Wonderful 3-2-2 in Watauga, desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, architectural details, beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, lovely flooring, spacious rooms, large backyard and so much more! Bright 19x16 family room has high ceilings, laminate floors and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Adjacent is the dining room and fabulous kitchen with pretty cabinetry, upgraded fixtures and wrap around breakfast bar. Nice master suite has his-and-hers closets, dual sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Cute secondary bedroom has bay windows and nice colors, charming bath has wainscoting and furniture style vanity, expansive backyard with rooms to run, sprinkler system and more. Great location!