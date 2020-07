Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a nicely updated home. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with an under mount sink & stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and the living room. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Decorative fireplace accentuates the living room. Room in the backyard for the kids to play, or take them to the city park down the street. Shopping and major highways nearby. Applicant or their agent to verify schools.