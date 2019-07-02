6433 Ridglea Drive

Amenities

Charming Single family home in a Perfect Location. You are going to fall in love with this Spacious, updated home with lots of upgrades!! Large kitchen that is connected to a beautiful breakfast area surrounded with bay windows. The dining area next to the living room is perfect for entertaining. open to the main living area which boasts a contemporary fireplace, walk out the back door in to your cover patio to enjoy your backyard.



STUNNING 3/2 Single Family HOME INCLUDING:

1559 Sq. Ft (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2.Baths

GRANITE Countertop in Kitchen with tile back splash

IINCLUDES Stainless Steel Stove w/Oven

INCLUDES Stainless Steel Microwave

INCLUDES Stainless Steel Dishwasher

INCLUDES Garbage Disposal

Breakfast nook w/ bay windows.

Dining Area

Master Suite

Large Walk-In Closet

Spacious Master Bathroom with custom tile shower

Laundry Area with Full Size Washer & Dryer. connection

Ceiling Fans

Wood Burning Fireplace

Dark Plank Flooring & Tile

Two Car Garage

Wood Fenced Yard

Covered Patio

Pet Friendly.

MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Great Grand Prairie Location:

Easy Access to Major Highway, I-35W.

Near School, walking trails

Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment and Shopping!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



