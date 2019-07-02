All apartments in Watauga
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:01 AM

6433 Ridglea Drive

6433 Ridglea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6433 Ridglea Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now, Apply TODAY~

Charming Single family home in a Perfect Location. You are going to fall in love with this Spacious, updated home with lots of upgrades!! Large kitchen that is connected to a beautiful breakfast area surrounded with bay windows. The dining area next to the living room is perfect for entertaining. open to the main living area which boasts a contemporary fireplace, walk out the back door in to your cover patio to enjoy your backyard.

For other available properties, visit: www.turnkeydfw.com

STUNNING 3/2 Single Family HOME INCLUDING:
1559 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2.Baths
GRANITE Countertop in Kitchen with tile back splash
IINCLUDES Stainless Steel Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Stainless Steel Microwave
INCLUDES Stainless Steel Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Breakfast nook w/ bay windows.
Dining Area
Master Suite
Large Walk-In Closet
Spacious Master Bathroom with custom tile shower
Laundry Area with Full Size Washer & Dryer. connection
Ceiling Fans
Wood Burning Fireplace
Dark Plank Flooring & Tile
Two Car Garage
Wood Fenced Yard
Covered Patio
Pet Friendly.
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Grand Prairie Location:
Easy Access to Major Highway, I-35W.
Near School, walking trails
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment and Shopping!!

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

