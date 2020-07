Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Bright and open floor plan. NO CARPET. Large kitchen with granite counter top and SS appliances. Frameless shower in the master bath. Low-E windows installed to save the energy bill. House will be cleaned before tenant moves in. Won't last long.