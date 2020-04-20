6428 Green Ridge Drive

6428 Green Ridge Dr, Watauga, TX 76148 Foster Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Lots of room in this home. Large living with brick harth at the fire place. Large master and Texas bath with double vanities and closets. Like new carpet though out and new vinyl in Kitchen. Large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
