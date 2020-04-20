All apartments in Watauga
Watauga, TX
6428 Green Ridge Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:18 PM

6428 Green Ridge Drive

6428 Green Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6428 Green Ridge Dr, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lots of room in this home. Large living with brick harth at the fire place. Large master and Texas bath with double vanities and closets. Like new carpet though out and new vinyl in Kitchen. Large back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 Green Ridge Drive have any available units?
6428 Green Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6428 Green Ridge Drive have?
Some of 6428 Green Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 Green Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6428 Green Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 Green Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6428 Green Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6428 Green Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6428 Green Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6428 Green Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 Green Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 Green Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6428 Green Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6428 Green Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6428 Green Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 Green Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6428 Green Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6428 Green Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6428 Green Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

