Watauga, TX
6412 Loma Vista Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:41 PM

6412 Loma Vista Dr

6412 Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Loma Vista Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful home in Keller ISD, close to amenities - Property Id: 194752

Meticulously cared for one story home located in highly sought after Keller ISD. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, brick home has been recently remodeled. All new carpet and paint throughout. The master bedroom includes an en suite bathroom with separate vanity and bath areas, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the large backyard with a beautiful 8ft tall privacy fence and a screened-in sunroom. Wonderful for entertaining! Easy access to all amenities - schools, shopping, parks, and trails.
Schools
Whitley Road Elementary School 0.55miles
South Keller Intermediate School 0.52 miles
Indian Spring Middle School 0.43 miles
Central High School 2.03 miles
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194752
Property Id 194752

(RLNE5451333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Loma Vista Dr have any available units?
6412 Loma Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6412 Loma Vista Dr have?
Some of 6412 Loma Vista Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Loma Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Loma Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Loma Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6412 Loma Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6412 Loma Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 6412 Loma Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6412 Loma Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6412 Loma Vista Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Loma Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 6412 Loma Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Loma Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 6412 Loma Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Loma Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 Loma Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 Loma Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 Loma Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

