6412 Loma Vista Dr

Meticulously cared for one story home located in highly sought after Keller ISD. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, brick home has been recently remodeled. All new carpet and paint throughout. The master bedroom includes an en suite bathroom with separate vanity and bath areas, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the large backyard with a beautiful 8ft tall privacy fence and a screened-in sunroom. Wonderful for entertaining! Easy access to all amenities - schools, shopping, parks, and trails.
Schools
Whitley Road Elementary School 0.55miles
South Keller Intermediate School 0.52 miles
Indian Spring Middle School 0.43 miles
Central High School 2.03 miles
