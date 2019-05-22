All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6412 High Lawn Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6412 High Lawn Terrace
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:14 PM

6412 High Lawn Terrace

6412 High Lawn Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6412 High Lawn Terrace, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Watauga offers extensive upgrades. Granite kitchen with island. Covered patio, ceiling fans. Convenient location. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1500.00 security deposit required. Initial lease to run through 4/30/2020, then potentially can be renewed based on payment history and property inspection prior to initial lease expiration. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 High Lawn Terrace have any available units?
6412 High Lawn Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6412 High Lawn Terrace have?
Some of 6412 High Lawn Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 High Lawn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6412 High Lawn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 High Lawn Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6412 High Lawn Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6412 High Lawn Terrace offer parking?
No, 6412 High Lawn Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6412 High Lawn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 High Lawn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 High Lawn Terrace have a pool?
No, 6412 High Lawn Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6412 High Lawn Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6412 High Lawn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 High Lawn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6412 High Lawn Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 High Lawn Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 High Lawn Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District