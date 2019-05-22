6412 High Lawn Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Watauga offers extensive upgrades. Granite kitchen with island. Covered patio, ceiling fans. Convenient location. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1500.00 security deposit required. Initial lease to run through 4/30/2020, then potentially can be renewed based on payment history and property inspection prior to initial lease expiration. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.