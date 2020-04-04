6272 Stardust

Amenities

Nice 1 story house in Birdville ISD - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519071?source=marketing



Nice, freshly updated, 1 story house in Birdville ISD. Large living room with newly painted brick fireplace. Kitchen with eat-in dining area opens to living area. Decent-sized fenced back yard with open patio. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire house. All new paint. Kitchen cabinets are newly painted, and fresh resurfaced counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. All electric. No smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent. Pets okay - up to 2 total. $500 pet deposit per pet, half refundable at move-out, plus $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE3472484)