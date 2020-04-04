All apartments in Watauga
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

6272 Stardust

6272 Stardust Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

6272 Stardust Dr S, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1 story house in Birdville ISD - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519071?source=marketing

Nice, freshly updated, 1 story house in Birdville ISD. Large living room with newly painted brick fireplace. Kitchen with eat-in dining area opens to living area. Decent-sized fenced back yard with open patio. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire house. All new paint. Kitchen cabinets are newly painted, and fresh resurfaced counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. All electric. No smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent. Pets okay - up to 2 total. $500 pet deposit per pet, half refundable at move-out, plus $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE3472484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6272 Stardust have any available units?
6272 Stardust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6272 Stardust have?
Some of 6272 Stardust's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6272 Stardust currently offering any rent specials?
6272 Stardust is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6272 Stardust pet-friendly?
Yes, 6272 Stardust is pet friendly.
Does 6272 Stardust offer parking?
No, 6272 Stardust does not offer parking.
Does 6272 Stardust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6272 Stardust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6272 Stardust have a pool?
No, 6272 Stardust does not have a pool.
Does 6272 Stardust have accessible units?
No, 6272 Stardust does not have accessible units.
Does 6272 Stardust have units with dishwashers?
No, 6272 Stardust does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6272 Stardust have units with air conditioning?
No, 6272 Stardust does not have units with air conditioning.

