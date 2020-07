Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Single Family Home in Watauga - Cute Watauga home with updated paint, new carpet and vinyl plank. Has an eat in kitchen, wood burning fireplace and ceiling fans through out. All electric. Birdville ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent gross, good rental history with no filings in the last 5 years and no bad in last 5 years. New pictures soon.



(RLNE5120369)