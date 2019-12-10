6213 Firebird Drive

Amenities

Property available 12-16-19. Lovely 3-2-2 in Watauga, Keller ISD! Open layout, high ceilings, gorgeous granite countertops, updated fixtures and so much more! Large 17x10 family room has pretty wood laminate flooring and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Open dining area flows into the beautiful kitchen with tumbled tile backsplash and ample storage. Great master suite with walk-in closet has a private bath with even more granite! Nice size bedrooms, neutral colors, ceiling fans, large backyard with open patio - located near schools, restaurants, shopping and just minutes from the Alliance Town Square! One small pet considered. Owner is a licensed Real Estate agent in the State of Texas.