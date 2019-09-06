All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6205 Firebird Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6205 Firebird Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 6:43 AM

6205 Firebird Drive

6205 Firebird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6205 Firebird Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Recently Updated & Move-In Ready! Yard Care Included in This Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home is Zoned for Keller ISD and Located Within Walking Distance of Watauga Community Center. Enjoy the Convenience of Nearby Shopping & Dining in Watauga Town Center. Recent Updates Include New Flooring & Interior Paint Throughout, New SS Appliances & Decorative Backsplash, Granite Counters Installed in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Upgraded Master Shower, New Tile in Guest Shower, & Decorative Lighting. Utility Sink & Appliance Hookups in Garage. High Ceilings & Split Bedroom Layout. Backyard Includes Covered Back Patio, Shade Tree and Storage Building. New Stainless Refrigerator for Tenant to Use. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Firebird Drive have any available units?
6205 Firebird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6205 Firebird Drive have?
Some of 6205 Firebird Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Firebird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Firebird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Firebird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Firebird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6205 Firebird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Firebird Drive offers parking.
Does 6205 Firebird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Firebird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Firebird Drive have a pool?
No, 6205 Firebird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Firebird Drive have accessible units?
No, 6205 Firebird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Firebird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 Firebird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 Firebird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 Firebird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District