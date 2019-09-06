6205 Firebird Drive

Amenities

Recently Updated & Move-In Ready! Yard Care Included in This Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home is Zoned for Keller ISD and Located Within Walking Distance of Watauga Community Center. Enjoy the Convenience of Nearby Shopping & Dining in Watauga Town Center. Recent Updates Include New Flooring & Interior Paint Throughout, New SS Appliances & Decorative Backsplash, Granite Counters Installed in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Upgraded Master Shower, New Tile in Guest Shower, & Decorative Lighting. Utility Sink & Appliance Hookups in Garage. High Ceilings & Split Bedroom Layout. Backyard Includes Covered Back Patio, Shade Tree and Storage Building. New Stainless Refrigerator for Tenant to Use. MUST SEE!