6109 Courtside Drive

Amenities

COMING SOON! KELLER-ISD: A peaceful open-living, one-story home on an over-sized lot with no thru-traffic. Packed with plenty of natural light, guests are greeted to this newly painted home with a brick, wood-burning fireplace. The galley eat-in kitchen offers site-lines to the living room. A generous sized master bedroom & en-suite offers dual closets & sinks, a walk-in tile shower and separate garden tub. Split guest bedrooms share a hall bathroom. Bring your own washer, dryer, refrigerator & microwave or discuss needs with owner. Backyard storage shed offers additional storage.