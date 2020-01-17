All apartments in Watauga
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:00 AM

6109 Courtside Drive

6109 Courtside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6109 Courtside Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
COMING SOON! KELLER-ISD: A peaceful open-living, one-story home on an over-sized lot with no thru-traffic. Packed with plenty of natural light, guests are greeted to this newly painted home with a brick, wood-burning fireplace. The galley eat-in kitchen offers site-lines to the living room. A generous sized master bedroom & en-suite offers dual closets & sinks, a walk-in tile shower and separate garden tub. Split guest bedrooms share a hall bathroom. Bring your own washer, dryer, refrigerator & microwave or discuss needs with owner. Backyard storage shed offers additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Courtside Drive have any available units?
6109 Courtside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6109 Courtside Drive have?
Some of 6109 Courtside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Courtside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Courtside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Courtside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Courtside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6109 Courtside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Courtside Drive offers parking.
Does 6109 Courtside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6109 Courtside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Courtside Drive have a pool?
No, 6109 Courtside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Courtside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6109 Courtside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Courtside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Courtside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 Courtside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 Courtside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

