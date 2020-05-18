All apartments in Watauga
6069 Dunson Court

6069 Dunson Court · No Longer Available
Location

6069 Dunson Court, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Spacious Old Fashioned home has Charm yet Newness that YOU would want! You will be delighted with the amount of kitchen cabinets lots of room for storage! The Gas Oven and Gas Cooktop is a CHEFS Dream! Awesome backyard - Perfect for Family Fun and Entertaining! This home is conveniently located to shopping and entertainment. This Charmer won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6069 Dunson Court have any available units?
6069 Dunson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6069 Dunson Court have?
Some of 6069 Dunson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6069 Dunson Court currently offering any rent specials?
6069 Dunson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6069 Dunson Court pet-friendly?
No, 6069 Dunson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6069 Dunson Court offer parking?
No, 6069 Dunson Court does not offer parking.
Does 6069 Dunson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6069 Dunson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6069 Dunson Court have a pool?
No, 6069 Dunson Court does not have a pool.
Does 6069 Dunson Court have accessible units?
No, 6069 Dunson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6069 Dunson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6069 Dunson Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6069 Dunson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6069 Dunson Court does not have units with air conditioning.

