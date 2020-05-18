6069 Dunson Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

This Spacious Old Fashioned home has Charm yet Newness that YOU would want! You will be delighted with the amount of kitchen cabinets lots of room for storage! The Gas Oven and Gas Cooktop is a CHEFS Dream! Awesome backyard - Perfect for Family Fun and Entertaining! This home is conveniently located to shopping and entertainment. This Charmer won't last long.