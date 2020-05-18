6069 Dunson Court, Watauga, TX 76148 Browning Heights North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Spacious Old Fashioned home has Charm yet Newness that YOU would want! You will be delighted with the amount of kitchen cabinets lots of room for storage! The Gas Oven and Gas Cooktop is a CHEFS Dream! Awesome backyard - Perfect for Family Fun and Entertaining! This home is conveniently located to shopping and entertainment. This Charmer won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6069 Dunson Court have any available units?
6069 Dunson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6069 Dunson Court have?
Some of 6069 Dunson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6069 Dunson Court currently offering any rent specials?
6069 Dunson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.