Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

6020 Whitley Road

6020 Whitley Road · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Whitley Road, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
The plans for this bright 4 bedroom home include you. This home is move in ready. The large backyard is awaiting your family and it's a corner lot. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends and will be the perfect place to host family for the Holidays. Come make this home the setting of your family memories. This home has a garage conversion which adds square footage making this home over 1900 sq ft.

***NOTE: This property has a carport. It does not have a garage.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Whitley Road have any available units?
6020 Whitley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6020 Whitley Road have?
Some of 6020 Whitley Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Whitley Road currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Whitley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Whitley Road pet-friendly?
No, 6020 Whitley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6020 Whitley Road offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Whitley Road offers parking.
Does 6020 Whitley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Whitley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Whitley Road have a pool?
No, 6020 Whitley Road does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Whitley Road have accessible units?
No, 6020 Whitley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Whitley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 Whitley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 Whitley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 Whitley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

