6020 Whitley Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities carport parking garage

The plans for this bright 4 bedroom home include you. This home is move in ready. The large backyard is awaiting your family and it's a corner lot. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends and will be the perfect place to host family for the Holidays. Come make this home the setting of your family memories. This home has a garage conversion which adds square footage making this home over 1900 sq ft.



***NOTE: This property has a carport. It does not have a garage.***