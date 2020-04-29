All apartments in Watauga
5924 Shipp Drive

5924 Shipp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Shipp Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
Lovely 3-2-2 in Watauga, Birdville ISD! Gorgeous tile floors, pretty colors, custom touches, great backyard & so much more! Entry opens to the large living & dining area with a beautiful wrought-iron chandelier. Cute kitchen offers a BI microwave, gas stove, extra storage plus a refrigerator included! Master suite has a private bath with a WI shower & decorative sink. Second bath has desirable granite counters & decorative bathtub tile surround. Nice secodaries, extra storage cabinets, wash & dryer available, plus a fabulous backyard with a bricked patio, planter boxes & a small basketball court. One dog considered. No cats please. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Shipp Drive have any available units?
5924 Shipp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5924 Shipp Drive have?
Some of 5924 Shipp Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Shipp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Shipp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Shipp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5924 Shipp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5924 Shipp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5924 Shipp Drive offers parking.
Does 5924 Shipp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5924 Shipp Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Shipp Drive have a pool?
No, 5924 Shipp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Shipp Drive have accessible units?
No, 5924 Shipp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Shipp Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 Shipp Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 Shipp Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 Shipp Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

