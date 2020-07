Amenities

pet friendly parking fireplace microwave carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable home with cozy 2nd living area including a beautiful brick fireplace. This home has new paint, new carpet and really cool tile floors in the living area. Wide open living, and dining areas Great for entertaining and an expansive corner lot, the back yard even has fruit trees! There's a shop with power run to it for all your power tools and a dog house! Come and see it today! It won't last long!