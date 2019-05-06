All apartments in Watauga
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:39 AM

5804 Chadsford Court

5804 Chadsford Court · No Longer Available
Location

5804 Chadsford Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOTE: NO APPLICANTS WILL BE CONSIDERED UNLESS LEASE BEGINS ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1ST....Really nice property that includes updating of both baths, kitchen, Wood Laminate in living, fresh paint, new lighting, all ceiling fans... Kitchen is open to living area, which has a cathedral ceiling. Nice brick wood-burning fireplace in living area. Located on a cul-de-sac. CHECK THE MEASUREMENTS OF THE HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS. Recent HVAC system and roof. You'll be pleased with the layout, the updates and the neighborhood.
OWNERS ARE AGENTS. NO CATS ACCEPTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Chadsford Court have any available units?
5804 Chadsford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5804 Chadsford Court have?
Some of 5804 Chadsford Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Chadsford Court currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Chadsford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Chadsford Court pet-friendly?
No, 5804 Chadsford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 5804 Chadsford Court offer parking?
Yes, 5804 Chadsford Court offers parking.
Does 5804 Chadsford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 Chadsford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Chadsford Court have a pool?
No, 5804 Chadsford Court does not have a pool.
Does 5804 Chadsford Court have accessible units?
No, 5804 Chadsford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Chadsford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 Chadsford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5804 Chadsford Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5804 Chadsford Court has units with air conditioning.

