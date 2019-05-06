5804 Chadsford Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NOTE: NO APPLICANTS WILL BE CONSIDERED UNLESS LEASE BEGINS ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1ST....Really nice property that includes updating of both baths, kitchen, Wood Laminate in living, fresh paint, new lighting, all ceiling fans... Kitchen is open to living area, which has a cathedral ceiling. Nice brick wood-burning fireplace in living area. Located on a cul-de-sac. CHECK THE MEASUREMENTS OF THE HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS. Recent HVAC system and roof. You'll be pleased with the layout, the updates and the neighborhood.

OWNERS ARE AGENTS. NO CATS ACCEPTED.