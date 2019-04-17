5744 Greenfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely well kept 2 bedrooms 2 FULL bathrooms home in Watauga in Birdville ISD! Bay windows illuminate the living room and kitchen in natural light. If you're looking for a place that feels like home, look no further. Good sized bedrooms and a living room with a fireplace to cozy up to in the winter. Look forward to spring and summer because of the cute covered back patio! Great grassy and large private backyard! Complete with a two car garage and long driveway. SMALL TO MEDIUM DOGS and CATS ONLY. NO LARGE OR AGGRESSIVE BREED DOGS. Schedule a showing today!