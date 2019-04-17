All apartments in Watauga
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:03 AM

5744 Greenfield Drive

5744 Greenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5744 Greenfield Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely well kept 2 bedrooms 2 FULL bathrooms home in Watauga in Birdville ISD! Bay windows illuminate the living room and kitchen in natural light. If you're looking for a place that feels like home, look no further. Good sized bedrooms and a living room with a fireplace to cozy up to in the winter. Look forward to spring and summer because of the cute covered back patio! Great grassy and large private backyard! Complete with a two car garage and long driveway. SMALL TO MEDIUM DOGS and CATS ONLY. NO LARGE OR AGGRESSIVE BREED DOGS. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 Greenfield Drive have any available units?
5744 Greenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5744 Greenfield Drive have?
Some of 5744 Greenfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5744 Greenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5744 Greenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 Greenfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5744 Greenfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5744 Greenfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5744 Greenfield Drive offers parking.
Does 5744 Greenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5744 Greenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 Greenfield Drive have a pool?
No, 5744 Greenfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5744 Greenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 5744 Greenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 Greenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5744 Greenfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5744 Greenfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5744 Greenfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

