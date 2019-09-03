All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 5725 Bowling Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5725 Bowling Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:22 AM

5725 Bowling Drive

5725 Bowling Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5725 Bowling Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled cozy home located in the blooming city of Watauga. This 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms has too much to offer. New ceramic tile flooring all throughout the house. New cabinets in kitchen, new granite counter-tops, new lighting features, updated bathrooms, newly painted in neutral colors. Epoxy flooring in garage and huge grassed backyard for outdoor entertainment. Conveniently located close to US377, 820 and Rufe Snow Dr, restaurants, shopping centers, parks and not too far from TX Rail station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 Bowling Drive have any available units?
5725 Bowling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5725 Bowling Drive have?
Some of 5725 Bowling Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 Bowling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5725 Bowling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 Bowling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5725 Bowling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 5725 Bowling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5725 Bowling Drive offers parking.
Does 5725 Bowling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 Bowling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 Bowling Drive have a pool?
No, 5725 Bowling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5725 Bowling Drive have accessible units?
No, 5725 Bowling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 Bowling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5725 Bowling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5725 Bowling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5725 Bowling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District