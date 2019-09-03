5725 Bowling Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled cozy home located in the blooming city of Watauga. This 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms has too much to offer. New ceramic tile flooring all throughout the house. New cabinets in kitchen, new granite counter-tops, new lighting features, updated bathrooms, newly painted in neutral colors. Epoxy flooring in garage and huge grassed backyard for outdoor entertainment. Conveniently located close to US377, 820 and Rufe Snow Dr, restaurants, shopping centers, parks and not too far from TX Rail station.