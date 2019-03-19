5674 Philadelphia Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-In Ready! Well maintained home in Watauga boasts 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 bathrooms. Updated throughout with like-new appliances and ceiling fans throughout. Great sized, fenced-in backyard with covered patio - perfect for relaxing! There is also a storage shed in back with double gate for trailer storage. Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to US-377 N in the Birdville ISD! This house is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.