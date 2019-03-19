All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5674 Philadelphia Court

5674 Philadelphia · No Longer Available
Location

5674 Philadelphia, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Ready! Well maintained home in Watauga boasts 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 bathrooms. Updated throughout with like-new appliances and ceiling fans throughout. Great sized, fenced-in backyard with covered patio - perfect for relaxing! There is also a storage shed in back with double gate for trailer storage. Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to US-377 N in the Birdville ISD! This house is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5674 Philadelphia Court have any available units?
5674 Philadelphia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5674 Philadelphia Court have?
Some of 5674 Philadelphia Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5674 Philadelphia Court currently offering any rent specials?
5674 Philadelphia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5674 Philadelphia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5674 Philadelphia Court is pet friendly.
Does 5674 Philadelphia Court offer parking?
No, 5674 Philadelphia Court does not offer parking.
Does 5674 Philadelphia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5674 Philadelphia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5674 Philadelphia Court have a pool?
No, 5674 Philadelphia Court does not have a pool.
Does 5674 Philadelphia Court have accessible units?
No, 5674 Philadelphia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5674 Philadelphia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5674 Philadelphia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5674 Philadelphia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5674 Philadelphia Court does not have units with air conditioning.

