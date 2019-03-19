Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive have any available units?
5428 Beaver Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Beaver Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.