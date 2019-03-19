All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5428 Beaver Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5428 Beaver Ridge Drive

5428 Beaver Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5428 Beaver Ridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive have any available units?
5428 Beaver Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Beaver Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5428 Beaver Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District