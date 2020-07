Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Original Beazer Model Home! Centrally located with easy access to highways, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Open concept with tile flooring throughout main living areas. Kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar that opens to the main living area. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and dual sinks, separate shower, and garden tub in master bath. Window seats in secondary bedrooms. Relax in privacy on the flagstone back patio. Recent updates include roof and HVAC.