Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Fort Worth neighborhood. Wood laminate flooring throughout the house and carpet in the bedrooms. Entryway has a formal dining which can be used as another living room. Great floor plan and backyard has a covered porch. Non-refundable pet fee is $300 each for small pets. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information