All apartments in Washington County
Find more places like 10301 FM 50.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington County, TX
/
10301 FM 50
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

10301 FM 50

10301 Fm 50 · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10301 Fm 50, Washington County, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Beautiful area. Home is located on a ranch in Independence, TX. Older home with wood floors, large kitchen, formal dining room, nice size living room and sun-room on back. Storage available.

1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $975 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 FM 50 have any available units?
10301 FM 50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington County, TX.
What amenities does 10301 FM 50 have?
Some of 10301 FM 50's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 FM 50 currently offering any rent specials?
10301 FM 50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 FM 50 pet-friendly?
No, 10301 FM 50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 10301 FM 50 offer parking?
No, 10301 FM 50 does not offer parking.
Does 10301 FM 50 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 FM 50 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 FM 50 have a pool?
No, 10301 FM 50 does not have a pool.
Does 10301 FM 50 have accessible units?
No, 10301 FM 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 FM 50 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 FM 50 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10301 FM 50 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10301 FM 50 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10301 FM 50?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXPflugerville, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Missouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXTomball, TXRichmond, TXJersey Village, TXHuntsville, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TXSealy, TXBrookshire, TXBastrop, TXPecan Grove, TXElgin, TXManor, TXWharton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversityBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity