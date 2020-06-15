10301 FM 50

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning range oven

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

Beautiful area. Home is located on a ranch in Independence, TX. Older home with wood floors, large kitchen, formal dining room, nice size living room and sun-room on back. Storage available.



1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $975 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. No pets.