All apartments in Waller County
Find more places like 3006 Reid Meadows Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waller County, TX
/
3006 Reid Meadows Court
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:44 PM

3006 Reid Meadows Court

3006 Reid Meadows Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3006 Reid Meadows Ct, Waller County, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
When you need to stay home, you better make sure it is a great home!!! If you are looking for the perfect 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, comfortable and yet cozy, easy to clean like new home... YOU JUST FIND IT!!! This beautiful property is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods. And soon you will be able to enjoy the fantastic community pool, splash area, well equipped Gym, the extra-large party saloon, play ground, soccer parks, jugging trails and more, it feels like vacation all year long! Come visit and experience the lifestyle!!! This ready-to-move-in Home won't last available for long. Room size is approximate, tenant is encouraged to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Reid Meadows Court have any available units?
3006 Reid Meadows Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller County, TX.
What amenities does 3006 Reid Meadows Court have?
Some of 3006 Reid Meadows Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Reid Meadows Court currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Reid Meadows Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Reid Meadows Court pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Reid Meadows Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waller County.
Does 3006 Reid Meadows Court offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Reid Meadows Court offers parking.
Does 3006 Reid Meadows Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Reid Meadows Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Reid Meadows Court have a pool?
Yes, 3006 Reid Meadows Court has a pool.
Does 3006 Reid Meadows Court have accessible units?
No, 3006 Reid Meadows Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Reid Meadows Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 Reid Meadows Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Reid Meadows Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 Reid Meadows Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circle K
650 Donoho Street
Hempstead, TX 77445
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr
Brookshire, TX 77423

Similar Pages

Waller County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TXMissouri City, TX
Humble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXRichmond, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXSealy, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellville, TXPecan Grove, TX
Tomball, TXBrenham, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TXBellaire, TXWharton, TXHuntsville, TXManvel, TXFriendswood, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine