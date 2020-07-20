3006 Reid Meadows Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

When you need to stay home, you better make sure it is a great home!!! If you are looking for the perfect 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, comfortable and yet cozy, easy to clean like new home... YOU JUST FIND IT!!! This beautiful property is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods. And soon you will be able to enjoy the fantastic community pool, splash area, well equipped Gym, the extra-large party saloon, play ground, soccer parks, jugging trails and more, it feels like vacation all year long! Come visit and experience the lifestyle!!! This ready-to-move-in Home won't last available for long. Room size is approximate, tenant is encouraged to verify.