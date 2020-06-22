All apartments in Waco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6625 Sendero Lane

6625 Sendero Lane · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6625 Sendero Lane, Waco, TX 76712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6625 Sendero Lane · Avail. Jul 10

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6625 Sendero Lane Available 07/10/20 Single Family Home - Three-bedroom, two bathroom home in Midway ISD. Open floor plan, attached two car garage, wood privacy fence are just a few of the notable features. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, hospitals and all major highways.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) with/holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE4001680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Sendero Lane have any available units?
6625 Sendero Lane has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 Sendero Lane have?
Some of 6625 Sendero Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Sendero Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Sendero Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Sendero Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6625 Sendero Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6625 Sendero Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6625 Sendero Lane does offer parking.
Does 6625 Sendero Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 Sendero Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Sendero Lane have a pool?
No, 6625 Sendero Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6625 Sendero Lane have accessible units?
No, 6625 Sendero Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Sendero Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6625 Sendero Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
