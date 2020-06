Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautiful and Spacious! This top floor duplex boasts vinyl hardwoods and granite throughout! Big bedrooms and huge closets with a bathroom in each bedroom! Escape to your own space and never have to share a bathroom with a half bath off the kitchen! Plenty of parking and within a stones throw from Panhellenic building. Wont last long!