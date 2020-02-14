All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 6224 Golf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
6224 Golf Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

6224 Golf Drive

6224 Golf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6224 Golf Drive, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning, 3 story townhome in University Park is just a few short steps from SMU, Snider Plaza, Williams Park & Highland Park MS. The view from the master balcony and front porch overlooks the 7th hole of the DCC golf course, a prime location for gathering with friends and family to watch the July 4th firework show! Some highlights of this 3-story townhome include the large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, lofty ceilings that make the home feel open and spacious, and an attached, oversized two-car garage. The flow of this home is seamless from room to room, perfect for hosting and entertaining! There have been recent updates to the kitchen, bathrooms, and California closets. NO HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 Golf Drive have any available units?
6224 Golf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 6224 Golf Drive have?
Some of 6224 Golf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 Golf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Golf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Golf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6224 Golf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 6224 Golf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6224 Golf Drive offers parking.
Does 6224 Golf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 Golf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Golf Drive have a pool?
No, 6224 Golf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Golf Drive have accessible units?
No, 6224 Golf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Golf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6224 Golf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6224 Golf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6224 Golf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center