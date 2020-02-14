6224 Golf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning, 3 story townhome in University Park is just a few short steps from SMU, Snider Plaza, Williams Park & Highland Park MS. The view from the master balcony and front porch overlooks the 7th hole of the DCC golf course, a prime location for gathering with friends and family to watch the July 4th firework show! Some highlights of this 3-story townhome include the large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, lofty ceilings that make the home feel open and spacious, and an attached, oversized two-car garage. The flow of this home is seamless from room to room, perfect for hosting and entertaining! There have been recent updates to the kitchen, bathrooms, and California closets. NO HOA!