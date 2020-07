Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Many updates, lots of natural light from 2 balconies and large windows. Woodburning fireplace, granite kitchen with electric cook top and double ovens, stainless refrigerator, large pantry. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer included for tenants convenience. The study could be used as a third bedroom. Master has a closet in the bedroom and two walk-in closets in the over-sized bath, separate vanities with granite, garden tub and shower. 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered.