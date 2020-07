Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in a great location with walkability to nearby schools and Snider Plaza. Hardwoods throughout, lots of windows give great natural light, and custom electric shades. One bedroom and bath downstairs, second bedroom upstairs along with open kitchen, living and dining room with fireplace. Attached 2 car garage with included washer and dryer make this a desirable find. Prefer to rent furnished!