One of the best locations and floor plans in the Courtyards of Normandy with many high-end upgrades, private courtyard, balcony off master suite, and elevator. A cook’s kitchen opens to dining and living areas with wood floors and fireplace and flows well for entertaining. A luxurious master suite and additional second bedroom suite area on the second level. The third floor includes a large game room and private bedroom suite. The home faces Normandy and is closer to Lomo Alto.