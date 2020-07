Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated first level duplex in Highland Park School District! Updates include granite countertops, Viking oven range, sub zero refrigerator, and a built in china cabinet in the kitchen! Resident will enjoy care-free living with included lawn care and a two car garage! Walking distance to Highland Park High School and centrally located to various shopping and restaurants!