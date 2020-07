Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Pretty French cast stone and brick duplex with 3100 sf, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, hardwoods throughout, big

spaces, pristine condition and a half block from HP High and Highlander Stadium. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a

bath. Walk in Utility room. Custom cabinetry throughout. Master Bath dual vanities and stunning glass shower

and very large walk in custom closet. Just repainted. Floors just waxed.