Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large double lot. Recently updated one bedroom, one bathroom, with dining, family room and kitchen. Across the street from HP High School. Circular drive, one car detached garage with plenty of parking in alley. Second floor unit with hardwood floors, microwave, ice-maker, range, oven and disposal. Dryer, washer in utility room behind garage. Garage apartment is also for lease. 1 bedroom, 1 bath and Kitchen $750 all bills paid.