Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Simply adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex offered in University Park! At first site, you will just SMIILE at how adorable this duplex is and you won't be able to wait to move in! Sparking hardwood floors, gas fireplace, Chef's delight kitchen offering stove, dishwasher and refrigerator! A complete package with lush landscaping! 1 car garage space with additional parking for both residents. Come home to University Park today! *Consumer to verify all data herein*