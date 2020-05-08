4227 University Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

You must see this beautiful upstairs unit to believe it. This gorgeous Spanish Revival unit was recently taken back to the studs and fully renovated with an open concept floor plan, designer kitchen with beautiful countertops and stainless steel appliances, large fully renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Even the garage is new and ready to accommodate two full size vehicles. If you want the charm of Park Cities but an updated new build environment, this is it. Nothing like it.